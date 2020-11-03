Serie D | Stop per recuperare le gare non disputate per Covid

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Serie D | Stop per recuperare le gare non disputate per Covid

Condividi

In attesa del nuovo Dpcm la serie D potrebbe fermarsi per recuperare le gare che non si sono disputate causa Covid

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento