Serie D | Gli allenatori preferiscono fermarsi

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Serie D | Gli allenatori preferiscono fermarsi

Condividi

Gli altri allenatori di serie D ammettono che sarebbe meglio non scendere piu’ in campo. Ieri ne hanno parlato nella nostra trasmissione "La Casa del Calcio Pugliese"

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento