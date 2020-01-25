Serie D girone H: il programma della 21^ giornata

La serie D è giunta alla 21^ giornata. la capolista Bitonto andrà ad Agropoli, mentre la vice-capolista Foggia scenderà a Gravina. Prima del Taranto senza D'Agostino.

