Serie D Girone H: il programma del 20° turno

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Serie D Girone H: il programma del 20° turno

Condividi

Il girone H di serie D conta ben tre derby pugliesi. Trasmetteremo sui nostri canali Brindisi - Casarano e Grumentum - Cerignola. Vediamo il quadro completo del 20^ turno

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento