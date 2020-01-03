Serie D girone H, il Fasano si prepara al derby dello Zaccheria

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Serie D girone H, il Fasano si prepara al derby dello Zaccheria

Condividi

Domenica 5 gennaio tra i vari derby c'e' anche quello dello Zaccheria, vediamo come si stanno preparando alla sfida i fasanesi

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento