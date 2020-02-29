Serie D Girone H | 26° turno: tre gare in diretta sulle nostre reti

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Serie D Girone H | 26° turno: tre gare in diretta sulle nostre reti

Condividi

Mancano nove giornate alla fine del campionato e in serie D è tutto ancora aperto. Domani si gioca il 26mo turno e noi trasmetteremo tre gare sulle nostre reti.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento