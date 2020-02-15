Serie D | Foggia – Brindisi su “Canale 85”, Bitonto Cerignola sul “13”

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Serie D | Foggia – Brindisi su “Canale 85”, Bitonto Cerignola sul “13”

Condividi

Il 24mo turno di serie D presenta due sfide di "cartello": Foggia-Brindisi che trasmetteremo alle 14,20 su Canale85 e Bitonto-Cerignola che andrà in onda su Antenna Sud

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento