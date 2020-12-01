Serie D | Approvato il nuovo protocollo sanitario

Scendiamo di categoria e andiamo in Serie D. La quarta serie ricomincerà il 13 dicembre e non il 6 come preannunciato. Nel frattempo, finalmente, c’è il nuovo protocollo.

