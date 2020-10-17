Serie D 4^ turno | Taranto-Sorrento su Canale 85, ecco il programma

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Serie D 4^ turno | Taranto-Sorrento su Canale 85, ecco il programma

Condividi

La serie D domani scenderà in campo per il quarto turno. Trasmetteremo Taranto-Sorrento in diretta ed in esclusiva su Canale 85 a partire dalle 14,45

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento