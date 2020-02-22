Serie D | 25^ turno, il programma, Brindisi – Nardò su Canale 85

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Serie D | 25^ turno, il programma, Brindisi – Nardò su Canale 85

Condividi

Il campionato di serie D girone H è giunto alla 25ma giornata. Trasmetteremo in chiaro ed in esclusiva su Canale85 la sfida tra il Brindisi e il Nardo'

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento