Serie C | Teramo – Virtus Francavilla 0-1

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Serie C | Teramo – Virtus Francavilla 0-1

Condividi

Delle pugliesi di serie C, la domenica ha sorriso solo alla Virtus Francavilla che ha espugnato Teramo grazie al gol di Vazquez che ha deciso la gara

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento