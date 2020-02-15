Serie C | Oggi alle 18 l’anticipo Teramo – Monopoli

  • Serie C | Oggi alle 18 l’anticipo Teramo – Monopoli

Alle 18.00 il Monopoli sarà di scena a Teramo.I biancoverdi hanno la possibilita' di salire al secondo posto almeno per una notte.

