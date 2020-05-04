Serie C | Il Bari attende i criteri per la quarta Promozione

  • Serie C | Il Bari attende i criteri per la quarta Promozione

SI VA VERSO LO STOP DEFINITIVO. IL PRESIDENTE GHIRELLI TRA QUALCHE GIORNO UFFICIALIZZERA’ LE PROMOZIONI DI MONZA, VICENZA E REGGINA. IL BARI RESTA ALLA FINESTRA PER LA QUARTA AMMISSIONE IN SERIE B

