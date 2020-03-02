Serie C | Girone C, Reggina – Monopoli 0-2

Continua la favola del Monopoli che sbanca il "Granillo" e frena bruscamente la corsa della capolista Reggina verso la B. Il Gabbiano punta al secondo posto.

