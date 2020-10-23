Serie C Girone C | Foggia – Avellino 1-2

  Serie C Girone C | Foggia – Avellino 1-2

Continua il momento no del Foggia. Anche l'Avellino, dopo il Bisceglie espugna lo Stadio Zaccheria. 1-2 il risultato finale in favore degli irpini

