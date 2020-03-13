Serie C | Ghirelli si auspica i play off a porte aperte

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Serie C | Ghirelli si auspica i play off a porte aperte

Condividi

Il presidente della Lega Pro Francesco Ghirelli si auspica che si possano disputare i playoff con il pubblico, perchè il calcio è della gente

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento