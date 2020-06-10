Serie C | Dopo il Consiglio Federale la Puglia sorride

  • Serie C | Dopo il Consiglio Federale la Puglia sorride

Non solo il Lecce, dopo il Consiglio Federale tutte le altre pugliesi di club professionistici scenderanno nuovamente in campo. Un obiettivo che accomuna tutte le nostre squadre di serie C.

