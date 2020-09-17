Serie C | Calciatori sul piede di guerra, si va verso lo sciopero

  Serie C | Calciatori sul piede di guerra, si va verso lo sciopero

A qualche ora dall’uscita dei calendari si fa sempre piu’ concreto lo spettro dello sciopero dei calciatori in serie C. La regola dei 22 tesserati proprio non piace e il campionato potrebbe slittare ad ottobre.

