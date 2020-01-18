Serie C | Bisceglie – Reggina: la probabile formazione dei nerazzurri

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Serie C | Bisceglie – Reggina: la probabile formazione dei nerazzurri

Condividi

Il Bisceglie dopo la sconfitta di Catanzaro deve sfidare un'altra big: la capolista Reggina. Sentiamo come si oppone Mancini alla capolista del girone C

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento