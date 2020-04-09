Serie A | Allenamenti, ecco le modalità per la ripresa

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Serie A | Allenamenti, ecco le modalità per la ripresa

Condividi

Gli allenamenti in Serie A potrebbero riprendere il 4 maggio. Ma non saranno con la modalità classica. In questo servizio facciamo il punto sulle novità.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento