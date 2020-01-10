Senso Civico: “In 100mila a Primarie e soggetto ulivista”

  • Home
  • Politica
  • Senso Civico: “In 100mila a Primarie e soggetto ulivista”

Condividi

Ultimi giorni di campagna elettorale tra le polemiche. Amati: “Io in campo anche con l’arbitro contro”. Intanto, Senso Civico presenta logo e manifesto e punta ai 100mila alle urne di domenica.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento