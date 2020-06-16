Scuola | Maturità 2020, gli esami non si fermano

Condividi

L'emergenza sanitaria che ha tenuto lontano da scuola tutti gli alunni italiani per tre mesi non ha fermato gli esami di Stato. Siamo andati a veere come si sono organizzati in un liceo barese

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento