Scienza: “Marilungo è stanco, ma disponibile”

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Scienza: “Marilungo è stanco, ma disponibile”

Condividi

Il Monopoli domani affronterà in casa il Catania. Sarà a disposizione di Beppe Scienza anche il neo acquisto Marilungo

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento