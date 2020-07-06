Sanità | Policlinico, il ticket si paga da casa o dal tabaccaio

Lo sportello per il pagamento del ticket del Policlinico di Bari arriva sotto casa: da oggi a disposizione tabaccai, ricevitorie e home banking

