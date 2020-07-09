Sanità | Policlinico di Bari, bilancio 2019 in crescita

  • Home
  • Attualità
  • Sanità | Policlinico di Bari, bilancio 2019 in crescita

Condividi

30 % in più di ore in sala operatoria, recupero di 27 milioni di euro e risultati record nei trapianti. Il Policlinico di Bari traccia il bilancio del 2019

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento