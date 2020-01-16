San Severo | Avvistata la pantera

Potrebbe essere proprio la pantera a cui si dà la caccia da ieri pomeriggio, l'animale avvistato nelle scorse ore in una campagna incolta in via Apricena alla periferia di San Severo. L'autorità continuano a monitorare la vicenda

