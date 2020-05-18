San Nicola | Arrivano i sediolini per la tribuna ovest

In attesa di tornare a giocare al "san Nicola" sono arrivati i nuovi sediolini per la ovest superiore. Presto anche la seconda tribuna del San Nicola si tingerà di biancorosso.

