S.S. Monopoli | Il “Gabbiano” invita alla rinascita con un video

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • S.S. Monopoli | Il “Gabbiano” invita alla rinascita con un video

Condividi

ANCHE IL MONOPOLI E’ IN ATTESA DEI VERDETTI. INTANTO E’ DA PROMOZIONE LA PARTE SOCIAL DEL CLUB BIANCOVERDE. E’ STATO CREATO UN VIDEO CHE INVITA TIFOSI E ADDETTI AI LAVORI A RISOLLEVARSI DOPO QUESTA PANDEMIA.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento