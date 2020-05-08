S.s. Monopoli 1966 | Laricchia: “Speriamo nei playoff. Aspettiamo il consiglio federale”

Anche il Monopoli ha votato per la disputa dei playoff. L'amministratore unico Alessandro Laricchia spera adesso nel Consiglio Federale.

