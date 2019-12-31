S.S. Monopoli 1966 la priorità è la cessione di Mendicino

  S.S. Monopoli 1966 la priorità è la cessione di Mendicino

Il Monopoli sta pensando a rinforzarsi sul mercato, ma prima di procedere bisogna pensare a cedere Mendicino che a questo punto diventa la priorità

