S.S.C. Bari | “Zoccolo duro” della squadra pronto anche per la B

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • S.S.C. Bari | “Zoccolo duro” della squadra pronto anche per la B

Condividi

Il Bari fino all'ultima partita ha puntato su uno zoccolo duro di base, vale a dire su un gruppo di calciatori che potrebbe essere impiegato anche in serie B.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento