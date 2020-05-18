S.S.C. Bari | Senza certezze non ci si allena in strutture ufficiali

Il Bari vuol farsi trovare pronto ad una eventuale ripresa del campionato, ma prima di avere qualsivoglia ufficialità non si allenerà nelle strutture canoniche: Stadio ed Antistadio.

