S.S.C. Bari | Scala: “Bari non è la ruota di scorta di nessuno”

Il direttore sportivo del Bari Calcio Matteo Scala oggi ha parlato con la stampa dopo la chiusura del calciomercato ed ha voluto fare il punto su alcuni movimenti.

