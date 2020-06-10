S.S.C. Bari | Playoff, altri 23 giorni al via

Il Bari sarà l'ultima delle pugliesi ad esordire nei playoff considerato il secondo posto nel girone C. Gli uomini di Vivarini dovranno attendere altri 23 giorni.

