S.S.C. Bari: Ninkovic si allena ad Ascoli in attesa di sviluppi

Nikola Ninkovic si sta allenando ad Ascoli. La trattativa col Bari ha subito una frenata ma l'interesse c'e'. Intanto Ferrari potrebbe lasciare l'Italia.

