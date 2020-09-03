S.S.C. Bari| Minelli si allena, prove di intesa per Chiaretti

Il Bari ufficializza Andreoni mentre Minelli si allena già con il gruppo. Per Chiaretti si cerca l'intesa con il Pordenone.

