S.S.C. Bari: Laribi sempre più vicino, si attende ok per Ninkovic

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • S.S.C. Bari: Laribi sempre più vicino, si attende ok per Ninkovic

Condividi

Sono ore di fermento in casa Bari sul fronte mercato. In entrata sembra ormai vicino l'arrivo di Laribi, serve un pò di tempo per Ninkovic e poi c'e' il nodo Ferrari.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento