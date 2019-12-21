S.S.C Bari la prima di ritorno si gioca il 22 gennaio

  • S.S.C Bari la prima di ritorno si gioca il 22 gennaio

Il Bari domani terrà l'ultimo allenamento prima del rompete le righe. Intanto per coprire il ruolo di trequartista circolano 2 nomi.

