S.S.C. Bari | Il Perugia corteggia Simeri, l’attaccante potrebbe “cedere”

  S.S.C. Bari | Il Perugia corteggia Simeri, l'attaccante potrebbe "cedere"

L’ATTACCANTE DEL BARI SIMONE SIMERI E' CORTEGGIATO DAL PERUGIA DI FABIO CASERTA. AL MOMENTO IL BARI HA DETTO DI NO, MA IL CALCIATORE POTREBBE PENSARCI SERIAMENTE.

