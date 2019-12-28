S.S.C. Bari, il club punta all’attaccante dell’ Ascoli Rosseti

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • S.S.C. Bari, il club punta all’attaccante dell’ Ascoli Rosseti

Condividi

Il Bari calcio si gode il meritato riposo, ma il mercato sta per aprire i battenti e Vivarini suggerisce in attacco il bomber dell'Ascoli Rosseti.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento