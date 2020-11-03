S.S.C. Bari i biancorossi “steccano” le partite clou

  • S.S.C. Bari i biancorossi “steccano” le partite clou

Dopo la delusione per la finale playoff persa il bari stecca nel sentito derby contro il Foggia. Biancorossi poco affamati nelle partite chiave.

