S.S.C Bari | I biancorossi godono del migliore attacco della C

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • S.S.C Bari | I biancorossi godono del migliore attacco della C

Condividi

Il Bari con i suoi 53 gol realizzati gode del miglior attacco della serie C insieme al Monza, un dato che però non permette ai biancorossi di occupare la vetta.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento