S.S.C. Bari | Gli ultimi colpi di mercato a poche ore dal “gong”

Il Bari pensa al Teramo, prossima avversaria in campionato, ma sono anche le ultime ore di calciomercato e gli ultimi colpi potrebbero riguardare tutti e tre i reparti.

