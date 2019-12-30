S.S.C Bari, Floriano con le valigie, destinazione Palermo

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • S.S.C Bari, Floriano con le valigie, destinazione Palermo

Condividi

Il Bari pensa al mercato in uscita e tra i partenti c'e' Roberto Floriano già pronto con le valigie: destinazione palermo nel girone I di serie D

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento