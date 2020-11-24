S.S.C Bari | Fase difensiva: Bianco chiede compattezza

  S.S.C Bari | Fase difensiva: Bianco chiede compattezza

Il Bari che all’ orizzonte vede il big match contro il Catanzaro. Per stessa ammissione del centrocampista Raffaele Bianco per salire in serie b si dovrebbe curare meglio la fase difensiva

