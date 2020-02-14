S.S.C. Bari | domenica “al San Nicola” tornera’ Romizi da avversario

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • S.S.C. Bari | domenica “al San Nicola” tornera’ Romizi da avversario

Condividi

Il Bari domenica affronterà il Picerno che vanta tra le sue fila Marco Romizi, un centrocampista ben voluto dalla tifoseria barese e che per la prima volta verrà al "San Nicola" da avversario.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento