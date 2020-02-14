S.S.C. Bari | Domenica “al San Nicola” tornera’ Romizi da avversario

Il Bari domenica affronterà al "San Nicola" il Picerno che da poche settimane ha ingaggiato Marco Romizi, il centrocampista torna per la prima volta a Bari da avversario.

