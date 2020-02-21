S.S.C. Bari | con il ritorno di Hamlili “si sgomita” sulla mediana

  S.S.C. Bari | con il ritorno di Hamlili "si sgomita" sulla mediana

Vivarini avrà a disposizione per la trasferta di Castellammare di Stabia anche Hamlili che ha smaltito l'infortunio. Dunque si comincia a "sgomitare" in mediana per un posto da titolare.

