  • S.S.C. Bari | Biancorossi verso il big match con la Ternana

SCENDIAMO IN SERIE C. DOMENICA SPICCA IL BIG MATCH TRA LA TERNANA E IL BARI. PRIMA CONTRO SECONDA IN CLASSIFICA. I BIANCOROSSI SANNO CHE SARA’ UNA SFIDA CHE POTREBBE DECIDERE IL CAMPIONATO.

