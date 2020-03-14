S.S.C. Bari | Al rientro obiettivo primario il secondo posto

Con 9 punti di distacco dalla capolista Reggina ed 8 partite ancora da giocare il Bari sta raccogliendo idee e forze per tutelare il secondo posto.

